Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chennai Bus Accident: 2 Dead, 10 Injured In Bus-Lorry Collision On Trichy Highway

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A devastating collision between a bus and a lorry on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway has claimed the lives of 2 individuals and left more than 10 others injured. Trichy City Police reports that the injured have been promptly admitted to Trichy Government Hospital for urgent medical attention

All Videos

Rajasthan: Fire Breaks Out At Ajmer Plywood Factory
Play Icon00:51
Rajasthan: Fire Breaks Out At Ajmer Plywood Factory
Emergency runway ready in Anantnag's Bijbehara
Play Icon05:26
Emergency runway ready in Anantnag's Bijbehara
Lok Sabha Election 2024: MPs Ajay Nishad and Chhedi Paswan may join Congress
Play Icon00:56
Lok Sabha Election 2024: MPs Ajay Nishad and Chhedi Paswan may join Congress
Kejriwal names Atishi, Saurabh during ED interrogation for first time
Play Icon05:02
Kejriwal names Atishi, Saurabh during ED interrogation for first time
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon09:58
Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Trending Videos

Rajasthan: Fire Breaks Out At Ajmer Plywood Factory
play icon0:51
Rajasthan: Fire Breaks Out At Ajmer Plywood Factory
Emergency runway ready in Anantnag's Bijbehara
play icon5:26
Emergency runway ready in Anantnag's Bijbehara
Lok Sabha Election 2024: MPs Ajay Nishad and Chhedi Paswan may join Congress
play icon0:56
Lok Sabha Election 2024: MPs Ajay Nishad and Chhedi Paswan may join Congress
Kejriwal names Atishi, Saurabh during ED interrogation for first time
play icon5:2
Kejriwal names Atishi, Saurabh during ED interrogation for first time
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon9:58
Watch TOP 100 News of the day