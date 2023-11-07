trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685214
Chhattisgarh First Phase Assembly Election Voting Underway

|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
First phase of voting for the assembly elections is taking place in Chhattisgarh today. Strict security arrangements have been made regarding the same. Voting will take place on 10 seats till 3 pm. On the other hand, voting will be held on the remaining 10 seats at 5 pm. 40 lakh voters will decide the fate of 223 candidates contesting in the first phase of elections.
NIA is investigating the Pune module
Play Icon1:58
NIA is investigating the Pune module
Intenational Border sealed amid Mizoram Assembly Election Voting
Play Icon12:44
Intenational Border sealed amid Mizoram Assembly Election Voting
American soldiers have been attacked by drones in Syria
Play Icon1:21
American soldiers have been attacked by drones in Syria
Supreme Court to hold hearing on Fire Cracker Ban
Play Icon5:22
Supreme Court to hold hearing on Fire Cracker Ban
Israel releases another video that shows IDF entering Gaza
Play Icon5:45
Israel releases another video that shows IDF entering Gaza

