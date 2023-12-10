videoDetails

Chhattisgarh New CM: Raman Singh's statement on Vishnu Deo becoming CM

| Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 06:02 PM IST

Chhattisgarh New CM: Big news of this time is coming from Raipur BJP office. Vishnu Dev Sai has been made the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Former CM Dr Raman Singh's statement has come on Vishnudev becoming CM. He said that all the best to you as CM, the double engine government will create records. before this Vishnu Dev Sai's wife expressed happiness over his becoming CN. She said that many thanks to the people of Chhattisgarh for making the first tribal CM. The wife further said that one should always dream big, I had dreamed of becoming his CM, today that dream has been fulfilled.