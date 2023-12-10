trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697468
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chhattisgarh New CM: Raman Singh's statement on Vishnu Deo becoming CM

|Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 06:02 PM IST
Chhattisgarh New CM: Big news of this time is coming from Raipur BJP office. Vishnu Dev Sai has been made the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Former CM Dr Raman Singh's statement has come on Vishnudev becoming CM. He said that all the best to you as CM, the double engine government will create records. before this Vishnu Dev Sai's wife expressed happiness over his becoming CN. She said that many thanks to the people of Chhattisgarh for making the first tribal CM. The wife further said that one should always dream big, I had dreamed of becoming his CM, today that dream has been fulfilled.
Follow Us

All Videos

Chhattisgarh New CM:'I had dreamed of him becoming CM', Says wife of Vishnudeo
Play Icon0:53
Chhattisgarh New CM:'I had dreamed of him becoming CM', Says wife of Vishnudeo
Chhattisgarh News CM: Mother's first reaction on Vishnudev becoming CM
Play Icon2:7
Chhattisgarh News CM: Mother's first reaction on Vishnudev becoming CM
Breaking News: This is how Vishnudev was elected Chief Minister
Play Icon6:27
Breaking News: This is how Vishnudev was elected Chief Minister
Chhattisgarh will get a new Chief Minister today
Play Icon20:48
Chhattisgarh will get a new Chief Minister today
Court sent shooter helper on 8-day police remand
Play Icon5:6
Court sent shooter helper on 8-day police remand

Trending Videos

Chhattisgarh New CM:'I had dreamed of him becoming CM', Says wife of Vishnudeo
play icon0:53
Chhattisgarh New CM:'I had dreamed of him becoming CM', Says wife of Vishnudeo
Chhattisgarh News CM: Mother's first reaction on Vishnudev becoming CM
play icon2:7
Chhattisgarh News CM: Mother's first reaction on Vishnudev becoming CM
Breaking News: This is how Vishnudev was elected Chief Minister
play icon6:27
Breaking News: This is how Vishnudev was elected Chief Minister
Chhattisgarh will get a new Chief Minister today
play icon20:48
Chhattisgarh will get a new Chief Minister today
Court sent shooter helper on 8-day police remand
play icon5:6
Court sent shooter helper on 8-day police remand
vishnu dev sai,vishnu dev sai cg,cg new cm,PM Modi,chhattisgarh new cm kaun hai,Chhattisgarh CM,chhattisgarh news,Chhattisgarh Election 2023,Chhattisgarh New CM,Chhattisgarh,chhattisgarh election news,chhattisgarh assembly election 2023,Chhattisgarh election Results,Chhattisgarh election,chhattisgarh cm bhupesh baghel,cm face in chhattisgarh,Chhattisgarh Exit Poll,Chhattisgarh elections,chhattisgarh assembly elections 2023,chhattisgarh cm announces,