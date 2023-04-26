NewsVideos
Chhattisgarh: PM Modi expressed his condolences on Naxal attack

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
Naxalites have blasted IED on the vehicle of DRG jawans returning after patrolling in Aranpur of Dantewada. In this attack, 11 soldiers have received Veergati. After which Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that we will not spare the Naxalites, we will eliminate them. PM Modi has expressed his condolences on this cowardly attack. So at the same time, Home Minister Amit Shah has said to give all possible help to the Chhattisgarh government. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show.

