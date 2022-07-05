NewsVideos

Chhattisgarh Police has tried to arrest Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan without informing the UP Police. During this time, Chhattisgarh Police can also be seen misbehaving. At 5 in the morning, the police forcibly entered the house of Anchor Rohit Ranjan and destroyed the household items.

|Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 11:49 PM IST
