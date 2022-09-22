Chhattisgarh: Prisoners are being taught mushroom cultivation in Baloda Bazar jail

| Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

Convicted prisoners of the Baloda Bazar jail, Chhattisgarh are getting trained under government’s flag ship scheme ‘Narwa Garwa Ghurwa Badi’. They are being taught mushroom cultivation and vermicomposting. The initiative is ensuring a better life for the convicts even after their release.Collector Rajat Bansal said, “Convicted prisoners are being trained to cultivate under flagship program of government. Released prisoners are going back to their villages and farming there, opting for a better life.”