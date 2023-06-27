NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chhattisgarh: YouTuber Devraj Patel, known for "dil se bura lagta hai" meme passes away

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
YouTuber Devraj Patel, popularly known for his dialogue ‘Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai Bhai’, passed away in a tragic road accident on June 26. As per reports, Patel was hit by a truck while he was returning home with his friend. His friend reportedly did not sustain many injuries and is out of danger. The truck driver has been arrested by police and further proceedings are underway.

All Videos

“Situation stable…” Former Russian Mikhail Shvydkoy Minister following Wagner mutiny
play icon2:13
“Situation stable…” Former Russian Mikhail Shvydkoy Minister following Wagner mutiny
Delhi: “Two accused have been caught, efforts are underway to nab rest” Special CP on gunpoint loot incident
play icon1:28
Delhi: “Two accused have been caught, efforts are underway to nab rest” Special CP on gunpoint loot incident
Himachal Pradesh: Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked due to landslide in Mandi
play icon2:31
Himachal Pradesh: Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked due to landslide in Mandi
Putin's warning to Wagner Group
play icon1:6
Putin's warning to Wagner Group
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Modi' is just an order... and the LoC border will end?
play icon43:4
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Modi' is just an order... and the LoC border will end?

Trending Videos

“Situation stable…” Former Russian Mikhail Shvydkoy Minister following Wagner mutiny
play icon2:13
“Situation stable…” Former Russian Mikhail Shvydkoy Minister following Wagner mutiny
Delhi: “Two accused have been caught, efforts are underway to nab rest” Special CP on gunpoint loot incident
play icon1:28
Delhi: “Two accused have been caught, efforts are underway to nab rest” Special CP on gunpoint loot incident
Himachal Pradesh: Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked due to landslide in Mandi
play icon2:31
Himachal Pradesh: Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked due to landslide in Mandi
Putin's warning to Wagner Group
play icon1:6
Putin's warning to Wagner Group
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Modi' is just an order... and the LoC border will end?
play icon43:4
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Modi' is just an order... and the LoC border will end?