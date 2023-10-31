trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682342
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Manoj Jarange on phone

|Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
Maharashtra Maratha Aarakshan News: After the Maratha movement turned violent, today Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Manoj Jarange on phone. The entire conversation lasted for 24 minutes.
Follow Us

All Videos

MP Sanjay Raut Given Big Statement on Maratha Reservation
Play Icon4:53
MP Sanjay Raut Given Big Statement on Maratha Reservation
Today has completed 25 days of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas
Play Icon4:11
Today has completed 25 days of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas
Police reached the house of Kerala blast accused Martin
Play Icon1:41
Police reached the house of Kerala blast accused Martin
Who is hacking the phones of these big leaders?
Play Icon4:39
Who is hacking the phones of these big leaders?
Israel-Palestine Conflict | Flares fall over Gaza skyline as IDF continues to ‘dismantle Hamas’
Play Icon3:27
Israel-Palestine Conflict | Flares fall over Gaza skyline as IDF continues to ‘dismantle Hamas’

Trending Videos

MP Sanjay Raut Given Big Statement on Maratha Reservation
play icon4:53
MP Sanjay Raut Given Big Statement on Maratha Reservation
Today has completed 25 days of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas
play icon4:11
Today has completed 25 days of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas
Police reached the house of Kerala blast accused Martin
play icon1:41
Police reached the house of Kerala blast accused Martin
Who is hacking the phones of these big leaders?
play icon4:39
Who is hacking the phones of these big leaders?
Israel-Palestine Conflict | Flares fall over Gaza skyline as IDF continues to ‘dismantle Hamas’
play icon3:27
Israel-Palestine Conflict | Flares fall over Gaza skyline as IDF continues to ‘dismantle Hamas’
Maratha reservation,Marathi News,maratha aarakshan,live marathi news,manoj jarange patil maratha aarakshan,marathi news live,maratha aarakshan protest,jarange patil maratha aarakshan,maratha aarakshan latest news jalna,maratha aarakshan latest news today,maratha aarakshan morcha,maratha aarakshan latest news,Maratha morcha,marathi batmya,maratha protest lathicharge,marathi news latest,NCP,ncp mla prakash solanki,prakash solanki,prakash solanki mla house,