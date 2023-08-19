trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650873
Chief Minister Yogi's convoy reached Ayodhya, performed aarti in Ramlala temple

Aug 19, 2023
CM Yogi in Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is on a tour of Ayodhya today. CM has performed aarti here after visiting Ramlala. Along with this, he has also come to see the construction work of the grand Ram temple.
