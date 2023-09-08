trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659416
Chief of African Union reached Delhi, received a warm welcome

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
The process of arrival of heads of state for the G20 meeting on 9th and 10th September has started in Delhi. US President Joe Biden has left for India. The Chief of the African Union has reached India.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives in Delhi to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi
play icon0:58
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives in Delhi to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi
IMF MD could not stop her steps, used to dance while reaching Delhi
play icon5:3
IMF MD could not stop her steps, used to dance while reaching Delhi
Uttarakhand By Poll Result 2023: Congress candidate ahead in seventh round in Bageshwar
play icon9:23
Uttarakhand By Poll Result 2023: Congress candidate ahead in seventh round in Bageshwar
General VK Singh said something like this on welcoming the US President
play icon3:18
General VK Singh said something like this on welcoming the US President
Big Breaking on G-20 Summit: Tibetan community against China in Delhi
play icon4:26
Big Breaking on G-20 Summit: Tibetan community against China in Delhi

