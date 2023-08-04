trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644466
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Child run over by speeding truck in Kolkata

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
There has been a ruckus after the death of a child in an accident in Kolkata, West Bengal. The mob has set several vehicles on fire. After which RAF team was deployed in the area.

All Videos

Muslim side reached SC against the survey, demanding a ban on the survey
play icon6:26
Muslim side reached SC against the survey, demanding a ban on the survey
Gyanvapi ASI Survey update: Survey of ASI continues in Gyanvapi campus, ASI is preparing the map of the campus
play icon3:30
Gyanvapi ASI Survey update: Survey of ASI continues in Gyanvapi campus, ASI is preparing the map of the campus
Accident again on Samruddhi Highway, heavy fire broke out in a truck loaded with chemical
play icon0:37
Accident again on Samruddhi Highway, heavy fire broke out in a truck loaded with chemical
Seema Haider Breaking: Central government's action in Seema Haider case, SSB suspended two personnel
play icon0:50
Seema Haider Breaking: Central government's action in Seema Haider case, SSB suspended two personnel
Nuh violence update: Confession of the culprits of Haryana violence, violence done under conspiracy
play icon10:30
Nuh violence update: Confession of the culprits of Haryana violence, violence done under conspiracy

Trending Videos

Muslim side reached SC against the survey, demanding a ban on the survey
play icon6:26
Muslim side reached SC against the survey, demanding a ban on the survey
Gyanvapi ASI Survey update: Survey of ASI continues in Gyanvapi campus, ASI is preparing the map of the campus
play icon3:30
Gyanvapi ASI Survey update: Survey of ASI continues in Gyanvapi campus, ASI is preparing the map of the campus
Accident again on Samruddhi Highway, heavy fire broke out in a truck loaded with chemical
play icon0:37
Accident again on Samruddhi Highway, heavy fire broke out in a truck loaded with chemical
Seema Haider Breaking: Central government's action in Seema Haider case, SSB suspended two personnel
play icon0:50
Seema Haider Breaking: Central government's action in Seema Haider case, SSB suspended two personnel
Nuh violence update: Confession of the culprits of Haryana violence, violence done under conspiracy
play icon10:30
Nuh violence update: Confession of the culprits of Haryana violence, violence done under conspiracy
kolkata accident news,Kolkata News,bangla news,bengali news,news bangla,Kolkata latest news,West Bengal news,Breaking News,Latest News,bangla news today,bangla latest news,Kolkata,news18 bangla,kolkata news today,news bengali,today bangla news,today news bangla,live news,News,bangla news kolkata,kolkata bangla news,News Live,kolkata today news,Top news,bangla news live,