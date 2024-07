videoDetails

Children raising Islamic slogans in Gujarat?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 03:08 PM IST

Gujarat Students Raising Islami Slogans Viral Video: Shocking news is coming out from Gujarat. In Gujarat, small children are being made to raise Islamic slogans at Anganwadi. The video of this incident is going viral on social media. In this video children are also seen offering namaz.