China-America were left watching! 'Chand' now belongs to India..

|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission: Now only a few days are left for the landing of Chandrayaan-3. Vikram Lander is now reducing its height as well as slowing down the speed. Chandrayaan-3 will send important information related to the moon.
