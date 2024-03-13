NewsVideos
China Blast: Gas Explosion Devastates Restaurant, Leaving 1 Dead And 22 Injured

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
A suspected gas explosion in Xiaozhanggezhuang, Yanjiao, Hebei province, northern China, has claimed one life and injured 22 others. The incident, which occurred around 7:55 am, originated in a ground-floor restaurant in an old residential area near Beijing. Stay tuned for updates on this tragic event.

