China invents unique ‘kissing device’ for long-distance lovers | Zee News English

| Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 08:33 PM IST

China invents unique ‘kissing device’ for long-distance lovers | Zee News English A university in China's Chanzhou has invented a device which has created a stir in the Chinese social media circles. The ‘kissing device’ is intended to let long-distance couples share virtual intimate moments. The contraption with ‘silicon lips’ has pressure sensors and actuators and can mimic a real kiss, China-run Global Times reported. The device can also replicate the pressure, movement and temperature of a user's lips, the report stated.