NewsVideos
videoDetails

China invents unique ‘kissing device’ for long-distance lovers | Zee News English

|Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 08:33 PM IST
China invents unique ‘kissing device’ for long-distance lovers | Zee News English A university in China's Chanzhou has invented a device which has created a stir in the Chinese social media circles. The ‘kissing device’ is intended to let long-distance couples share virtual intimate moments. The contraption with ‘silicon lips’ has pressure sensors and actuators and can mimic a real kiss, China-run Global Times reported. The device can also replicate the pressure, movement and temperature of a user's lips, the report stated.

All Videos

Exit Poll 2023: Exit poll of Meghalaya-Tripura and Nagaland, will saffron wave again in the Northeast?
50:26
Exit Poll 2023: Exit poll of Meghalaya-Tripura and Nagaland, will saffron wave again in the Northeast?
Exit Poll 2023: BJP has completely replaced Congress party in North-East?
47:18
Exit Poll 2023: BJP has completely replaced Congress party in North-East?
DNA: Paper should not leak... That's why close the net..
16:46
DNA: Paper should not leak... That's why close the net..
DNA: Sisodia's arrest, AAP's 'event management'
27:40
DNA: Sisodia's arrest, AAP's 'event management'
DNA: When the great freedom fighter Chandrashekhar 'Azad' was martyred in 1931
2:2
DNA: When the great freedom fighter Chandrashekhar 'Azad' was martyred in 1931

Trending Videos

50:26
Exit Poll 2023: Exit poll of Meghalaya-Tripura and Nagaland, will saffron wave again in the Northeast?
47:18
Exit Poll 2023: BJP has completely replaced Congress party in North-East?
16:46
DNA: Paper should not leak... That's why close the net..
27:40
DNA: Sisodia's arrest, AAP's 'event management'
2:2
DNA: When the great freedom fighter Chandrashekhar 'Azad' was martyred in 1931
World videos,