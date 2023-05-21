हिन्दी
China opposes G20 meet in Kashmir
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 21, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
Security has been tightened in Rajouri ahead of the G20 summit in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. All types of vehicles are being checked. The G20 summit will begin in Srinagar from Monday.
