Chirag Paswan can contest elections from Hajipur seat

Sonam|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 06:56 PM IST
According to sources, an agreement has been reached on seat sharing in Bihar NDA. It has been agreed to give 5 seats to Chirag Paswan in NDA. Chirag Paswan can contest elections from Hajipur seat. At the same time, Pashupati Paras can contest elections from Samastipur.

