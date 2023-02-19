videoDetails

Chiranjeevi's proud father moment as James Cameron praises Ram Charan in RRR | Zee News English

| Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 06:20 PM IST

Chiranjeevi's proud father moment as James Cameron praises Ram Charan in RRR | Zee News English Actor Chiranjeevi has shared a video in which filmmaker James Cameron has lauded the character of his son, actor Ram Charan, in RRR. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Chiranjeevi said that he felt proud of how far Ram has come in his career. He also compared James' acknowledgment of Ram's character to 'no less than an Oscar itself'.