Chithirai Festival: Colorful Lights Adorn Meenakshi Amman Temple

|Updated: May 02, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
On the ninth day of the Chithirai festival, the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple was decked up with colourful lights ahead of the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi Amman and Lord Sundareswarar. Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple elephant Parvathi also participated in the auspicious festival. Earlier, a procession ceremony was held for Goddess Meenakshi Amman in Madurai. A large number of people thronged to the temple to take part in the procession ceremony.

