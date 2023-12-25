trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702599
Christmas Delight at Apollo Hospitals Guwahati: Nursing Team Spreads Festive Joy Through Decorations and Carol Singing

Dec 25, 2023
In the heart of Guwahati, Assam, Apollo Hospitals embraced the spirit of Christmas with a heartwarming celebration led by the compassionate Nursing team. As the festive season approached, the hospital staff transformed non-critical patient areas into merry spaces adorned with festive decorations, creating a festive atmosphere. The highlight of the celebration was the soul-soothing sound of carol singing, echoing through the corridors. The Nursing team, filled with the spirit of the season, serenaded moderately ill patients, bringing smiles to their faces and filling their hearts with holiday cheer.

