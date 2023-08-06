trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645249
Citroen C3 Aircross First Drive Review: Modular, Practical, SUV & Everything In Between

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Citroen, the French Automaker, part of the Stellantis Group, is all set to launch its fourth product in India, the Citroen C3 Aircross, which is a mid-size SUV with 5+2 seater cabin option, which is also modular in nature. We got to drive the new car in Chennai recently ahead of the launch and here's our first drive review.

