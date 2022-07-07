City of Toronto reinstates the Sikh guard after a protest against the law | Zee English News | World
In order to wear N95 masks at work, security guards in Toronto were stated to clean shave which resulted in a number of Sikh security guards losing their jobs. The City of Toronto directed the contractors to reinstate the jobs after a complaint by the World Sikh Organisation that the contractors in Toronto had facial hair for religious reasons.
