City of Toronto reinstates the Sikh guard after a protest against the law

In order to wear N95 masks at work, security guards in Toronto were stated to clean shave which resulted in a number of Sikh security guards losing their jobs. The City of Toronto directed the contractors to reinstate the jobs after a complaint by the World Sikh Organisation that the contractors in Toronto had facial hair for religious reasons.

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 08:42 PM IST

