NewsVideos

City of Toronto reinstates the Sikh guard after a protest against the law | Zee English News | World

In order to wear N95 masks at work, security guards in Toronto were stated to clean shave which resulted in a number of Sikh security guards losing their jobs. The City of Toronto directed the contractors to reinstate the jobs after a complaint by the World Sikh Organisation that the contractors in Toronto had facial hair for religious reasons.

|Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 08:42 PM IST
In order to wear N95 masks at work, security guards in Toronto were stated to clean shave which resulted in a number of Sikh security guards losing their jobs. The City of Toronto directed the contractors to reinstate the jobs after a complaint by the World Sikh Organisation that the contractors in Toronto had facial hair for religious reasons.

All Videos

Time Machine: When Indira turned down the President's offer
19:22
Time Machine: When Indira turned down the President's offer
Taal Thok Ke: Is insulting God justified in the name of freedom of expression?
50:29
Taal Thok Ke: Is insulting God justified in the name of freedom of expression?
Leena Manimekalai's 'Kaali' poster sparks controversy
6:35
Leena Manimekalai's 'Kaali' poster sparks controversy
Fun facts about World Chocolate Day | Zee English News| Health
Fun facts about World Chocolate Day | Zee English News| Health
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: There is a big responsibility on the youth, says PM Modi
34:40
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: There is a big responsibility on the youth, says PM Modi

Trending Videos

19:22
Time Machine: When Indira turned down the President's offer
50:29
Taal Thok Ke: Is insulting God justified in the name of freedom of expression?
6:35
Leena Manimekalai's 'Kaali' poster sparks controversy
Fun facts about World Chocolate Day | Zee English News| Health
34:40
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: There is a big responsibility on the youth, says PM Modi
World,