CJI on Manipur viral video: CJI said on brutality in Manipur – what happened is disturbing

|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
CJI on Manipur viral video: On the brutality in Manipur, CJI DY Chandrachud said that what happened in Manipur is disturbing, before the government takes action on the matter On the viral video of Manipur, PM Modi said that 140 crore countrymen have been put to shame due to this incident, the country is deeply saddened by this incident, no culprit will be spared. I urge all the Chief Ministers to strengthen law and order in their states.
