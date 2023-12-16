trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699542
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Clarification of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
Follow Us
Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu's statement has come on the cash scandal. Dheeraj Sahu said that 'all the money is from the sale of liquor. The money seized belongs to my firm. I have the account of all the money. Congress has nothing to do with cash.

All Videos

Big revelation of mastermind of infiltration in Parliament
Play Icon7:41
Big revelation of mastermind of infiltration in Parliament
Mumbai Accident Breaking: Attempt to crush woman with car in Mumbai
Play Icon2:47
Mumbai Accident Breaking: Attempt to crush woman with car in Mumbai
What has Lalit Jha told so far regarding infiltration in Parliament?
Play Icon6:56
What has Lalit Jha told so far regarding infiltration in Parliament?
Top 100 News: Parliament Security Breach | 16th December
Play Icon8:1
Top 100 News: Parliament Security Breach | 16th December
Parliament Security Breach Case: Big statement of Lalit Jha's father
Play Icon4:54
Parliament Security Breach Case: Big statement of Lalit Jha's father

Trending Videos

Big revelation of mastermind of infiltration in Parliament
play icon7:41
Big revelation of mastermind of infiltration in Parliament
Mumbai Accident Breaking: Attempt to crush woman with car in Mumbai
play icon2:47
Mumbai Accident Breaking: Attempt to crush woman with car in Mumbai
What has Lalit Jha told so far regarding infiltration in Parliament?
play icon6:56
What has Lalit Jha told so far regarding infiltration in Parliament?
Top 100 News: Parliament Security Breach | 16th December
play icon8:1
Top 100 News: Parliament Security Breach | 16th December
Parliament Security Breach Case: Big statement of Lalit Jha's father
play icon4:54
Parliament Security Breach Case: Big statement of Lalit Jha's father
350 crore it raid,dhiraj prasad sahu it raid,i-t raids on congress mp dhiraj sahu,rajya sabha mp dheeraj sahu it raid,amit shah rajya sabha speech,dheeraj sahu kon hai,congress mp dheeraj sahu,Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu,Congress leader Dheeraj Sahu,Dheeraj Sahu Cash,it raid at dhiraj sahu house,who is Dhiraj Sahu,dhiraj sahu rahul gandhi video,dhiraj sahu news today,it raid jharkhand,it raid odisha,Amit Shah,congress dheeraj sahu,