Clash between Police and Locals in Mandawali

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
BJP workers have created ruckus in Delhi's Mandavali. BJP workers stopped the team that went to remove the encroachment near the temple. After which the local people have created a lot of ruckus in Mandawali area today.

