trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712931
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Clash Erupts During Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati, Assam

|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
Follow Us
Witness the intense moments as clashes unfold during the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati, Assam. Stay tuned for updates on this political event that took an unexpected turn, sparking debates and discussions on the course of the yatra and its implications.

All Videos

Flood of devotees gathers outside Ram Temple for Darshan
Play Icon5:42
Flood of devotees gathers outside Ram Temple for Darshan
Watch Exclusive visuals of Ramlala's first Aarti after Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya
Play Icon5:15
Watch Exclusive visuals of Ramlala's first Aarti after Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya
Pakistan gets agitated over Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha celebrations
Play Icon5:38
 Pakistan gets agitated over Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha celebrations
PM Modi shares video of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
Play Icon3:7
PM Modi shares video of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
Heavy crowd gathers outside Ram Temple
Play Icon12:46
Heavy crowd gathers outside Ram Temple

Trending Videos

Flood of devotees gathers outside Ram Temple for Darshan
play icon5:42
Flood of devotees gathers outside Ram Temple for Darshan
Watch Exclusive visuals of Ramlala's first Aarti after Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya
play icon5:15
Watch Exclusive visuals of Ramlala's first Aarti after Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya
Pakistan gets agitated over Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha celebrations
play icon5:38
Pakistan gets agitated over Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha celebrations
PM Modi shares video of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
play icon3:7
PM Modi shares video of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
Heavy crowd gathers outside Ram Temple
play icon12:46
Heavy crowd gathers outside Ram Temple