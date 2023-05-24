NewsVideos
Clash over inauguration of New Parliament building

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
New Parliament Building Inauguration: The opposition is constantly seen besieging PM Modi regarding the new Parliament building. Now the opposition has made a boycott plan regarding the inauguration of the new parliament by PM Modi and its scheduled time. Know in detail in this report who all are involved in this boycott plan of the opposition?

G20 Kashmir Meeting: LG Manoj Sinha lashes out at Pakistan
G20 Kashmir Meeting: LG Manoj Sinha lashes out at Pakistan
Anupama Serial's famous artist Nitesh Pandey passed away
Anupama Serial's famous artist Nitesh Pandey passed away
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident
"PM Modi Is 'The Boss'": Australian PM's Bruce Springsteen Comparison
US Press Secretary reacts on Biden Getting Several Requests For Modi's State Dinner Invite
US Press Secretary reacts on Biden Getting Several Requests For Modi's State Dinner Invite

