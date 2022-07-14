Climate Change: Paris swelters as France faces one of its most intense heatwaves

People filled their water bottles and sunbathed on the banks of the River Seine as Paris sweltered in a heatwave that weather service Meteo France has projected to be one of France’s most intense. Watch the video to understand the severity of heatwave in Paris.

| Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

