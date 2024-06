videoDetails

CM Arvind Kejriwal reached Rajghat before Surrendering

Sonam | Updated: Jun 02, 2024, 04:06 PM IST

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has to surrender in Tihar Jail today. Before going to jail, Arvind Kejriwal had paid homage to Delhi's Rajghat and the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. After that the universe was worshiped in the Hanuman temple. Let us tell you that on May 10, Arvind Kejriwal got bail from the Supreme Court.