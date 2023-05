videoDetails

CM Ashok Gehlot is scared of Home Minister Amit Shah... gave a big statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 08, 2023, 05:56 PM IST

BJP has been shaken by a statement of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Ashok Gehlot said that Vasundhara Raje has saved my government from falling. CM Ashok Gehlot has directly targeted Amit Shah.