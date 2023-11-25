trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692054
NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Ashok Gehlot will reach shortly Jodhpur Booth to cast his vote

|Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
Rajasthan Election 2023 Voting: Voting is being held on 199 seats in Rajasthan today. Before voting, BJP and Congress held massive election rallies and verbally attacked each other. CM Ashok Gehlot will reach Jodhpur in some time to cast his vote. Before this, CM Gehlot has reached his sister's house.. There is competition between BJP and Congress in Rajasthan.
Follow Us

All Videos

Encounter of the accused who attacked the bus driver-conductor
Play Icon5:18
Encounter of the accused who attacked the bus driver-conductor
Rajasthan election 2023: Lal Diary is fabricated- Says Ashok Gehlot's son
Play Icon4:48
 Rajasthan election 2023: Lal Diary is fabricated- Says Ashok Gehlot's son
Ashok Gehlot makes huge statement on Rajasthan Voters
Play Icon3:30
Ashok Gehlot makes huge statement on Rajasthan Voters
Israel and Hamas agree to four-day ceasefire
Play Icon6:5
Israel and Hamas agree to four-day ceasefire
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 25th November 2023
Play Icon10:27
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 25th November 2023

Trending Videos

Encounter of the accused who attacked the bus driver-conductor
play icon5:18
Encounter of the accused who attacked the bus driver-conductor
Rajasthan election 2023: Lal Diary is fabricated- Says Ashok Gehlot's son
play icon4:48
Rajasthan election 2023: Lal Diary is fabricated- Says Ashok Gehlot's son
Ashok Gehlot makes huge statement on Rajasthan Voters
play icon3:30
Ashok Gehlot makes huge statement on Rajasthan Voters
Israel and Hamas agree to four-day ceasefire
play icon6:5
Israel and Hamas agree to four-day ceasefire
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 25th November 2023
play icon10:27
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 25th November 2023
Rajasthan Election 2023,Rajasthan Elections 2023,Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023,Rajasthan Election,rajasthan chunav 2023,rajasthan elections 2023 news,rajasthan election news,Rajasthan politics,rajasthan opinion poll 2023,rajasthan election 2023 opinion poll,bjp vs congress in rajasthan,mission rajasthan 2023,opinion poll rajasthan 2023 latest,rajasthan voting live,polling,Assembly election,Arjun Ram Meghwal,BJP,