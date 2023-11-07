trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685345
NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Baghel counterattacks PM Modi's remark on Mahadev App Case

|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on Chhattisgarh visit. During the visit, he commented about Mahadev App. As per latest reports,wWhile addressing the public meeting in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur, PM Modi made serious allegations against Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev App Case, to which CM Baghel retorted and said, 'BJP is conspiring due to fear of defeat'.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi makes huge remark against Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev App Case
Play Icon10:41
PM Modi makes huge remark against Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev App Case
PM Modi attacks Opposition while addressing rally in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur
Play Icon20:52
PM Modi attacks Opposition while addressing rally in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur
Voting Underway for Assembly Elections in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram
Play Icon6:9
 Voting Underway for Assembly Elections in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram
Supreme Court makes huge announcement over Firecracker Ban
Play Icon4:41
Supreme Court makes huge announcement over Firecracker Ban
Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Tries To Storm Air bases Housing U.S. Troops In Turkey
Play Icon1:53
Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Tries To Storm Air bases Housing U.S. Troops In Turkey

Trending Videos

PM Modi makes huge remark against Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev App Case
play icon10:41
PM Modi makes huge remark against Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev App Case
PM Modi attacks Opposition while addressing rally in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur
play icon20:52
PM Modi attacks Opposition while addressing rally in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur
Voting Underway for Assembly Elections in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram
play icon6:9
Voting Underway for Assembly Elections in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram
Supreme Court makes huge announcement over Firecracker Ban
play icon4:41
Supreme Court makes huge announcement over Firecracker Ban
Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Tries To Storm Air bases Housing U.S. Troops In Turkey
play icon1:53
Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Tries To Storm Air bases Housing U.S. Troops In Turkey
bhupesh baghel on pm modi,bhupesh baghel on bjp,pm modi chhattisgarh live,pm modi chhattisgarh speech,narendra modi chhattisgarh speech,pm modi speech today chhattisgarh,narendra modi raigarh chhattisgarh speech,pm modi speech in bilaspur chhattisgarh,modi surajpur speech,modi assembly elections,pm modi assembly,pm modi assembly elections 2023,assembly elections pm modi,chhattisgarh assembly election 2023,pm modi on congress,Zee News,trending news,Hindi News,