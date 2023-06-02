NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Bhupesh Baghel questions government over Brijbhushan Singh

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 03:41 PM IST
Taking strong action against the demonstration of women wrestlers, Delhi Police took several wrestlers into custody while removing the tent from Jantar Mantar. Regarding Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel raised questions on the government and asked, 'Why is the government saving Brij Bhushan'.

All Videos

Sahil Khan and deceased Sakshi's Instagram chat revealed the secret of 'murder'
5:18
Sahil Khan and deceased Sakshi's Instagram chat revealed the secret of 'murder'
A terrorist killed in an encounter with the army in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
1:36
A terrorist killed in an encounter with the army in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Rahul Gandhi's statement on Kerala Muslim League - Muslim League is a secular party
7:28
Rahul Gandhi's statement on Kerala Muslim League - Muslim League is a secular party
wrestlers protest, delhi protest, Fir aganist wrestlers, Fir aganist Brij bhusan Sharan singh, delhi police, Delhi Police news,New parliamen
6:8
wrestlers protest, delhi protest, Fir aganist wrestlers, Fir aganist Brij bhusan Sharan singh, delhi police, Delhi Police news,New parliamen
In USA Rahul Gandhi Said Muslim League is secular
1:1
In USA Rahul Gandhi Said Muslim League is secular

Trending Videos

5:18
Sahil Khan and deceased Sakshi's Instagram chat revealed the secret of 'murder'
1:36
A terrorist killed in an encounter with the army in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
7:28
Rahul Gandhi's statement on Kerala Muslim League - Muslim League is a secular party
6:8
wrestlers protest, delhi protest, Fir aganist wrestlers, Fir aganist Brij bhusan Sharan singh, delhi police, Delhi Police news,New parliamen
1:1
In USA Rahul Gandhi Said Muslim League is secular
Wrestlers protest,brijbhushan singh,brij bhushan singh latest news,Brij Bhushan,Bhupesh Baghel,wrestler protest,bajrang punia on wrestlers protest,CM Bhupesh Baghel,brijbhushan on wrestlers protest,sakshi malik on wrestlers protest,wrestler protest news,wrestlers protest at jantar mantar,wrestlers protest in delhi,bhupesh baghel on wrestlers protest in delhi,indian wrestlers protest,wrestlers protest in new delhi,wrestlers protest against wfi,Zee News,