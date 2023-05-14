NewsVideos
CM Bhupesh Baghel targets PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 14, 2023, 05:41 PM IST
The results of the assembly elections in Karnataka were declared on Saturday. While Congress got 136 seats, only 65 seats came in BJP's share. Now Congress leaders are taunting PM Modi.

