CM Biren gives strict instructions to investigate Manipur Viral Video Case

|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
Manipur Viral Video: A video of May 4, 2023 from Manipur is going viral in which two women of one community are seen being brutalized by people from the other side. Both the women are being paraded naked in the streets. In this connection, CM Biren has ordered an inquiry.
