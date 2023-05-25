NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Dhami comments on Boycott against New Parliament Building Inauguration

|Updated: May 25, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
New Parliament Building Inauguration: Politics has intensified regarding the inauguration of the new Parliament House. Meanwhile, counterattacks have started against the opposition's protest. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami made a big statement attacking the opposition's boycott against the inauguration of the new parliament and said, 'Next the country will boycott the Congress'.

All Videos

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, CM Pushkar Dhami interact with students onboard Vande Bharat Express
2:7
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, CM Pushkar Dhami interact with students onboard Vande Bharat Express
PM Modi virtually flags off Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat Train
1:50
PM Modi virtually flags off Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat Train
MI vs LSG, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Akash Madhwal claims five-fer as MI keep their hope for final alive
1:30
MI vs LSG, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Akash Madhwal claims five-fer as MI keep their hope for final alive
Inauguration of the new parliament, these 20 opposition parties boycott Program
7:31
Inauguration of the new parliament, these 20 opposition parties boycott Program
Arvind Kejriwal will meet Sharad Pawar regarding the central government's ordinance
4:39
Arvind Kejriwal will meet Sharad Pawar regarding the central government's ordinance

Trending Videos

2:7
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, CM Pushkar Dhami interact with students onboard Vande Bharat Express
1:50
PM Modi virtually flags off Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat Train
1:30
MI vs LSG, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Akash Madhwal claims five-fer as MI keep their hope for final alive
7:31
Inauguration of the new parliament, these 20 opposition parties boycott Program
4:39
Arvind Kejriwal will meet Sharad Pawar regarding the central government's ordinance
New Parliament Building Inauguration,new parliament building inauguration date,new parliament building inauguration invitation,new parliament building india,New Parliament,new Parliament building,new parliament building india update,New Parliament Inauguration,cm dhami,cm dhami today news,cm dhami news,cm dhami latest news,cm dhami on parliament boycott,parliament controversy,boycott over parliament,Zee News,Hindi News,breaking,Latest News,today news,