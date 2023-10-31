trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682517
NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Dhami Exclusive: Pushkar Singh Dhami on Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit 2023: What is Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's plan regarding Uttarakhand? What is the road map of development of Uttarakhand? During an EXCLUSIVE conversation with ZEE NEWS, Pushkar Singh Dhami told the EXCLUSIVE plan. What did Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami say at the Global Investor Summit? Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Investor Summit on ZEE NEWS Big opportunity for the state. Will use the Investor Summit in the interest of the state. We received proposals worth Rs 65 thousand crores.
Follow Us

All Videos

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Zee Manch
Play Icon25:2
Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Zee Manch
Grave Of `Vampire` With Padlocked Ankle Unearthed In Poland
Play Icon2:13
Grave Of `Vampire` With Padlocked Ankle Unearthed In Poland
Maharashtra government cabinet meeting continues amid Maratha reservation
Play Icon7:25
Maharashtra government cabinet meeting continues amid Maratha reservation
Many leaders warned about phone hacking
Play Icon3:49
Many leaders warned about phone hacking
Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP on Adani issue
Play Icon9:42
Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP on Adani issue

Trending Videos

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Zee Manch
play icon25:2
Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Zee Manch
Grave Of `Vampire` With Padlocked Ankle Unearthed In Poland
play icon2:13
Grave Of `Vampire` With Padlocked Ankle Unearthed In Poland
Maharashtra government cabinet meeting continues amid Maratha reservation
play icon7:25
Maharashtra government cabinet meeting continues amid Maratha reservation
Many leaders warned about phone hacking
play icon3:49
Many leaders warned about phone hacking
Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP on Adani issue
play icon9:42
Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP on Adani issue
cm dhami,pushkar singh dhami on zee news,Global Investors Summit,global investors summit 2023,Global Investor summit,first global investors summit,uttarakhand global investors summit 2023,Investors Summit,Pushkar Singh Dhami,CM Pushkar Singh Dhami,pushkar singh dhami cm,pushkar singh dhami new cm,pushkar singh dhami uttarakhand,pushkar singh dhami cm uttarakhand,pushkar singh dhami interview,pushkar singh dhami speech,Zee News,Exclusive interview,