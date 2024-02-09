trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719636
CM Dhami makes huge remark over Haldwani Violence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
CM Dhami on Haldwani Violence: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has made a huge over Haldwani violence. CM Dhami said, 'Strict action will be taken against rioters'. Along with this, strict instructions have been given to the police. Know in detail what CM Dhami said in this report.

