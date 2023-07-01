trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629310
CM Eknath Shinde reached the accident site in Buldhana

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
CM Eknath Shinde has reached the accident site in Buldhana, Maharashtra. He took stock of the situation. During this, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis was also present with him.
