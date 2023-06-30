NewsVideos
CM Himant Sharma met PM Modi, informed about the flood situation.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 08:52 AM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Vishwa Sharma met PM Modi and briefed him about the flood situation in the state.

J&K: LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra from base camp in Jammu
play icon1:44
J&K: LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra from base camp in Jammu
“CM Yogi is protecting criminals…” alleges Chandra Shekhar Aazad after getting discharged from hospital
play icon1:42
“CM Yogi is protecting criminals…” alleges Chandra Shekhar Aazad after getting discharged from hospital
Indian Meteorological Department issues heavy rain warning for these states
play icon0:37
Indian Meteorological Department issues heavy rain warning for these states
What did Eric Garcetti say on Indo-US relations, which created panic in the opposition!
play icon3:22
What did Eric Garcetti say on Indo-US relations, which created panic in the opposition!
IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in many states
play icon11:47
IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in many states

