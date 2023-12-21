trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701404
CM Kejriwal makes huge remark over ED's second summon

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
Kejriwal on ED Summon: ED has once again sent summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to appear. Kejriwal's reply regarding this has come out. Kejriwal responded to ED's summons and said, 'Ready to accept every legal summons. This summons is politically motivated.

VIRAL VIDEO : Pahadi's Catchy Uttarakhandi Song 'Gulabi Sharara' Sparks a Craze: Young Boys Lead the Trend
VIRAL VIDEO : Pahadi's Catchy Uttarakhandi Song 'Gulabi Sharara' Sparks a Craze: Young Boys Lead the Trend
Ayodhya Trust invites Sonia Gandhi for Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony
Ayodhya Trust invites Sonia Gandhi for Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony
Kejriwal reverts back on ED's summon
Kejriwal reverts back on ED's summon
Delhi's Health Minister makes huge statement over Covid New Variant JN.1
Delhi's Health Minister makes huge statement over Covid New Variant JN.1
Opposition carries out protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk
Opposition carries out protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk

