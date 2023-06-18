NewsVideos
CM Kejriwal's big statement on RK Puram murder case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 02:57 PM IST
On the massacre in Delhi's RK Puram, CM Kejriwal tweeted that people have started feeling very insecure. The people who have to handle the law and order of Delhi, instead of fixing the law and order, they are conspiring to capture the entire Delhi government.

