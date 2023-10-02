trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670057
CM Kejriwal's statement on the arrest of Sukhpal Khaira - Now Punjab is changing

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 08:24 PM IST
Police arrested Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in the 2015 drugs case. After the arrest, CM Kejriwal's statement came out in which he said that now Punjab is changing.
