trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661893
NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Mamata met the President of Sri Lanka at Dubai airport

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe at Dubai airport on Wednesday. During this, the Sri Lankan President questioned Mamata Banerjee regarding the opposition alliance.
Follow Us

All Videos

Storm Daniel wreaks havoc in Libya
play icon8:15
Storm Daniel wreaks havoc in Libya
Apple iPhone 15: iPhone 15 launched, know from features to price
play icon3:29
Apple iPhone 15: iPhone 15 launched, know from features to price
Patna Breaking: Fire broke out in a junk shop in Vaishali's Sarai, 8 fire tenders were busy extinguishing the fire.
play icon0:57
Patna Breaking: Fire broke out in a junk shop in Vaishali's Sarai, 8 fire tenders were busy extinguishing the fire.
Jammu Kashmir encounter: Encounter between army and terrorists in Anantnag, operation in Kokarnath
play icon2:3
Jammu Kashmir encounter: Encounter between army and terrorists in Anantnag, operation in Kokarnath
CM Yogi MP Visit: CM Yogi Adityanath in the court of Mahakal, Yogi worshiped in the temple.
play icon2:52
CM Yogi MP Visit: CM Yogi Adityanath in the court of Mahakal, Yogi worshiped in the temple.

Trending Videos

Storm Daniel wreaks havoc in Libya
play icon8:15
Storm Daniel wreaks havoc in Libya
Apple iPhone 15: iPhone 15 launched, know from features to price
play icon3:29
Apple iPhone 15: iPhone 15 launched, know from features to price
Patna Breaking: Fire broke out in a junk shop in Vaishali's Sarai, 8 fire tenders were busy extinguishing the fire.
play icon0:57
Patna Breaking: Fire broke out in a junk shop in Vaishali's Sarai, 8 fire tenders were busy extinguishing the fire.
Jammu Kashmir encounter: Encounter between army and terrorists in Anantnag, operation in Kokarnath
play icon2:3
Jammu Kashmir encounter: Encounter between army and terrorists in Anantnag, operation in Kokarnath
CM Yogi MP Visit: CM Yogi Adityanath in the court of Mahakal, Yogi worshiped in the temple.
play icon2:52
CM Yogi MP Visit: CM Yogi Adityanath in the court of Mahakal, Yogi worshiped in the temple.
CM Mamata Banerjee Meets Sri Lanka President,CM Mamata Banerjee,Mamata Banerjee,mamata banerjee funny speech,Sri Lanka President,mamata banerjee latest update,mamata banerjee latest news,WB CM Mamata Banerjee,mamata banerjee today,mamata banerjee in dubai,mamata banerjee viral video,Mamata Banerjee news,West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee,sangbad pratidin,Srilanka,bangla news,latest west bengal news,news from india,West Bengal news,the quint,international news,News India,Ranil Wickremesinghe,Latest News,