NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Mamata's announcement of seats spoiled the opposition's game

Sonam|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 01:20 AM IST
Follow Us
Trinamool Congress Party will contest elections alone in West Bengal. TMC has announced the names of its candidates for all 42 seats of West Bengal. In such a situation, it is being considered a big blow for the Congress and India alliance.

All Videos

Crowd clashed with police during demolition of illegal houses in Lucknow
Play Icon24:26
Crowd clashed with police during demolition of illegal houses in Lucknow
TMC will contest elections in Bengal without alliance
Play Icon36:10
TMC will contest elections in Bengal without alliance
Section 144 imposed in Ambala due to farmers' protest
Play Icon04:52
Section 144 imposed in Ambala due to farmers' protest
TMC releases list of candidates for Bengal
Play Icon06:13
TMC releases list of candidates for Bengal
CM Kejriwal targeted BJP during public meeting in Haryana
Play Icon02:32
CM Kejriwal targeted BJP during public meeting in Haryana

Trending Videos

Crowd clashed with police during demolition of illegal houses in Lucknow
play icon24:26
Crowd clashed with police during demolition of illegal houses in Lucknow
TMC will contest elections in Bengal without alliance
play icon36:10
TMC will contest elections in Bengal without alliance
Section 144 imposed in Ambala due to farmers' protest
play icon4:52
Section 144 imposed in Ambala due to farmers' protest
TMC releases list of candidates for Bengal
play icon6:13
TMC releases list of candidates for Bengal
CM Kejriwal targeted BJP during public meeting in Haryana
play icon2:32
CM Kejriwal targeted BJP during public meeting in Haryana