CM Nitish and Tejashwi met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav have met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. Nitish and Tejashwi had reached Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's house.

