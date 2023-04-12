videoDetails

CM Nitish and Tejashwi met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 04:58 PM IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav have met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. Nitish and Tejashwi had reached Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's house.