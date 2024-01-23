trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712963
CM Nitish suddenly reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Governor

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 01:58 PM IST
Amidst political turmoil in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reached Raj Bhawan to meet Governor. As per reports, Vijay Chaudhary is also present along with Chief Minister. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached Raj Bhawan directly after attending government program.

