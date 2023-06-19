NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami makes big statement on Uniform Civil Code

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has given a big statement regarding the Uniform Civil Code. CM Dhami said that 'UCC will be implemented soon'. In this report, listen in detail to Pushkar Singh Dhami's full statement on Uniform Civil Code.

