CM Saha participates in state conference of Tripura Newspapers Society in Agartala

| Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 01:40 PM IST

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha participated in the state conference of Tripura Newspapers Society on September 21. The Conference was organised at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala.Many eminent Editors, intellectuals and media friends of the state were present at the state conference.