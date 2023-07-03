trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630120
NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Shivraj makes big statement over split in NCP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 01:34 PM IST
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999, faced a split when nine party MLAs, including his nephew Ajit Pawar, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government. On this Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that now the opposition in Maharashtra is almost over.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Jayant Patil makes big statement on NCP rift, '44 MLAs are with us'
play icon4:35
Jayant Patil makes big statement on NCP rift, '44 MLAs are with us'
“Want to ask PM Modi, how many corrupt people have decreased…”, Pawan Khera after Ajit Pawar becomes Maha Dy CM
play icon1:16
“Want to ask PM Modi, how many corrupt people have decreased…”, Pawan Khera after Ajit Pawar becomes Maha Dy CM
NCP supporters reach Yashwantrao Chavan Samadhi in Karad ahead of Sharad Pawar’s public meeting
play icon1:52
NCP supporters reach Yashwantrao Chavan Samadhi in Karad ahead of Sharad Pawar’s public meeting
“BJP is breaking Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress…” Sanjay Raut after NCP leader Ajit Pawar joins Maha Govt
play icon1:52
“BJP is breaking Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress…” Sanjay Raut after NCP leader Ajit Pawar joins Maha Govt
Watch Full Speech of Sharad Pawar from Satara
play icon4:44
Watch Full Speech of Sharad Pawar from Satara
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Jayant Patil makes big statement on NCP rift, '44 MLAs are with us'
play icon4:35
Jayant Patil makes big statement on NCP rift, '44 MLAs are with us'
“Want to ask PM Modi, how many corrupt people have decreased…”, Pawan Khera after Ajit Pawar becomes Maha Dy CM
play icon1:16
“Want to ask PM Modi, how many corrupt people have decreased…”, Pawan Khera after Ajit Pawar becomes Maha Dy CM
NCP supporters reach Yashwantrao Chavan Samadhi in Karad ahead of Sharad Pawar’s public meeting
play icon1:52
NCP supporters reach Yashwantrao Chavan Samadhi in Karad ahead of Sharad Pawar’s public meeting
“BJP is breaking Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress…” Sanjay Raut after NCP leader Ajit Pawar joins Maha Govt
play icon1:52
“BJP is breaking Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress…” Sanjay Raut after NCP leader Ajit Pawar joins Maha Govt
Watch Full Speech of Sharad Pawar from Satara
play icon4:44
Watch Full Speech of Sharad Pawar from Satara
Maharashtra politics,maharashtra politics news,maharashtra politics latest news,Maharashtra political crisis,maharashtra politics live,Sanjay Raut,sanjay raut latest news,sanjay raut live,sanjay raut on ajit pawar,sanjay raut today,sanjay raut on bjp,sanjay raut attacks bjp,Shiv Sena vs BJP,shiv sena vs bjp fight,political crisis,political crisis in maharashtra,political crisis in maharashtra explained,political crisis in maharashtra live,Zee News,breaking,